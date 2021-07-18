Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO opened at $192.57 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $197.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 10.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.