Diamond (DMD) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Diamond has a market cap of $7.20 million and $16,797.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00006301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001886 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000021 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00093625 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,613,970 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.