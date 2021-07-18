Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $131.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $120.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Shares of FANG opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

