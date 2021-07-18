Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.03% of Crane worth $56,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,959,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Crane by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crane by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after acquiring an additional 366,931 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Crane by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,049 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after acquiring an additional 159,057 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CR opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.22. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,048. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

