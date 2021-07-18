Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 15,735 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.73% of Tutor Perini worth $55,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 76,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 92,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of TPC opened at $12.96 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $660.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,106,576.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPC. B. Riley cut their target price on Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.