Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,330 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 656,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $57,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $86,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $88.01 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 437 shares in the company, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

