Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,674 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,674 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of The Manitowoc worth $55,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

Shares of The Manitowoc stock opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.40 million, a PE ratio of -50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.45.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.