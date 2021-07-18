DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Major Shareholder Lp 22Nw Acquires 25,593 Shares

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 25,593 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $89,319.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Lp 22Nw purchased 22,394 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $100,773.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Lp 22Nw purchased 440,298 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $1,836,042.66.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Lp 22Nw purchased 24,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $86,160.00.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 336,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,683,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 257,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial cut DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

