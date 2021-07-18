Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $117,964.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $37.32 or 0.00117762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $1.87 million and $117,964.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00049104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.57 or 0.00809630 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . The official website for Doki Doki Finance is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

