Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Coursera stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $631,790.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,622,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 305,562 shares of company stock worth $11,900,393 over the last ninety days.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

