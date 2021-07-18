Dragoneer Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,760,000. Bumble comprises about 1.8% of Dragoneer Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Bumble stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.08.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.