Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $980.00

Draper Esprit VCT PLC (LON:EDV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 980 ($12.80) and last traded at GBX 1,678 ($21.92), with a volume of 25352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,690 ($22.08).

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.79.

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

