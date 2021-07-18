Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO David Henry Mack Sells 14,000 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) CEO David Henry Mack sold 14,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $499,100.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.69.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after buying an additional 513,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

