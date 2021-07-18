Dumac Inc. Makes New $682,000 Investment in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Zai Lab comprises about 0.9% of Dumac Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,804,000 after purchasing an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $153,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,254 shares of company stock worth $55,714,639. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $156.72 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.58.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

