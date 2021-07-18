DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $83.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for DuPont for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. DuPont will benefit from its investment in innovation and new product development. New product launches across high growth markets will drive its top line. DuPont’s cost and productivity improvement actions should also support its margins. The company also remains focused on driving cash flow. It also remains committed to effective capital allocation. Actions to divest non-core assets should also boost its performance. DuPont has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, soft demand across a number of markets including aerospace and oil & gas is likely to hurt DuPont’s volumes in the second quarter. The company also faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation and weaker automotive production.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of DD opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.03. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 443,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,508,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 326.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 921,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,535,000 after buying an additional 705,611 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 8,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

