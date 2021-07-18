Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 381.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,095,469,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after buying an additional 1,060,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,365,020 shares of company stock valued at $776,472,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.16. The company had a trading volume of 11,026,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554,355. The company has a market capitalization of $967.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.90 and a twelve month high of $358.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.