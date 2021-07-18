Earnbase Price Tops $4.40 on Top Exchanges (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00013864 BTC on major exchanges. Earnbase has a total market capitalization of $534,106.32 and $417.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 10% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.55 or 1.00244251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars.

