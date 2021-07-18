EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.20.

Shares of EGP opened at $173.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $116.86 and a 1 year high of $175.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.70.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after purchasing an additional 123,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,596 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

