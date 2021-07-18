ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.42.

Shares of TSE:ECN opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.30 and a 52-week high of C$9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -96.73.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.56%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

