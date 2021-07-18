Edgeless Price Tops $0.0036 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $443,207.96 and $31.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeless

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

