Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $101,000 Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch stock opened at $47.32 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The business had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

