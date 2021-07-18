Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $127,000 Stock Position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 91.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 427.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $3,635,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,891,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,038,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,103 shares of company stock valued at $15,435,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $185.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.54.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

