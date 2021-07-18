Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Invests $76,000 in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KXI opened at $61.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.57. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $52.75 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.