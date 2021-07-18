Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at $13,045,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $10,061,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CureVac by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,370,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $4,438,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in CureVac by 689.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 38,434 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVAC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.80.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $50.26 on Friday. CureVac has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $151.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

