Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,411 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 94.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 168.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 440.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,851 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,792,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $388.70 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.90.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

