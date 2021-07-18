Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes $141,000 Position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Iterum Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Gabelli raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Iterum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.88.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

