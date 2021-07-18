Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Trims Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in GDS were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in GDS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in GDS by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $72.35 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.14.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

