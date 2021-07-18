Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

SOLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis increased their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of SOLO stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $402.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 30.59% and a negative net margin of 9,235.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 653,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.