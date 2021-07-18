Electron Capital Partners LLC Invests $17.46 Million in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 157,487 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,000. Installed Building Products makes up approximately 1.2% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Installed Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.09.

In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock worth $11,542,667 in the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Installed Building Products stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.90 and a 12-month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.