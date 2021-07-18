Electron Capital Partners LLC Purchases 134,672 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,672 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises 3.1% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $44,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $49.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

