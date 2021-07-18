Electron Capital Partners LLC Takes $6.86 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 681,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCRNU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $16,836,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $13,834,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $11,636,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $11,066,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $10,060,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCRNU opened at $10.29 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

