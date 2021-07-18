Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.11.

Shares of EA traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.10. 3,419,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,345. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.24. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $833,572.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,940.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,944 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,793,414 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 799,918 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,065,538,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $691,992,000 after acquiring an additional 138,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,332,821 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $451,164,000 after purchasing an additional 211,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

