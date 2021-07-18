Ellaism (ELLA) One Day Volume Tops $42.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $74,628.50 and $42.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,965.44 or 0.06191704 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00134120 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,063,803 coins and its circulating supply is 47,012,472 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

