Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) is Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 341,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 1.0% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.23.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

