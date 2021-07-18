Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Decreased by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,136,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,328. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.87%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

