Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 402,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Euronav at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $1,281,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronav by 12.7% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,526 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Euronav by 50.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronav alerts:

EURN opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.53. Euronav NV has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $10.33.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EURN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. ING Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Euronav Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.