Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 703,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.46% of Murphy Oil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $4,324,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $7,013,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 139,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,579 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $91,167.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,566 shares of company stock valued at $775,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.71. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

