Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 977,468 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 72.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 977,468 shares during the quarter. Talos Energy accounts for 2.2% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $27,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TALO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Insiders have sold 3,978,561 shares of company stock worth $69,859,380 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TALO stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TALO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

