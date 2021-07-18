Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.90. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 178,397 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.20.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 132.87% and a negative net margin of 45.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus by 130.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40,550 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

