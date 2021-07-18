Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE ET opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,769,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,874,000 after buying an additional 7,869,487 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after buying an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.2% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 26,072,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,239,000 after buying an additional 2,420,309 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after acquiring an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

