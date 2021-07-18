Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of ENLV opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

