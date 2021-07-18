Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.
Shares of ENLV opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $117.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.03. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $29.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.