Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,434 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for 2.1% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Enphase Energy worth $26,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,669,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $163.45 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.71.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. Insiders sold 154,202 shares of company stock worth $21,579,849 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

