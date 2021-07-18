EnterCoin Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $57,613.87 and $41,830.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

