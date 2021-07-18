EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $3.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.09 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year sales of $16.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $17.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.55.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,341. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 739.17, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after acquiring an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

