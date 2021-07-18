EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.33.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,652,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a PE ratio of 739.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.