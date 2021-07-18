EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $265,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $505.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.78.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,759.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,288. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $485.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $491.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

