EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $244,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $300.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $305.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $175.02 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In related news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,406 shares of company stock worth $9,584,049. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

