EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $322,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,597 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 65,725 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,512 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $74,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93,460 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,520,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $306,170,000 after purchasing an additional 589,562 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 41,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.21. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

