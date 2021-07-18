EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $76,000 Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYMT. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.95.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

