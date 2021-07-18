EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in Deere & Company by 300.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $342.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $354.35. Deere & Company has a one year low of $172.70 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.87.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

